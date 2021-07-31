SONM Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $142,489.00 (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, SONM has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One SONM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. SONM has a market cap of $58.77 million and approximately $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.65 or 0.00796676 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00085606 BTC.

SNM is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

