SONO (SONO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, SONO has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SONO has a total market cap of $13,970.14 and approximately $5.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONO coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,880.98 or 1.00001225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00030877 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.37 or 0.00984644 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.89 or 0.00376991 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.80 or 0.00403061 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005733 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00075101 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004698 BTC.

SONO (SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

