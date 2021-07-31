Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.62 ($0.02), with a volume of 35,700,562 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £23.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.25.

About Sound Energy (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interests in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853.33 square kilometers.

