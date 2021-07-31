Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 1,734 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

IBM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.96. 3,535,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,220,849. The firm has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.97.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

