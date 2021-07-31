Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $1,159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after buying an additional 645,846 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,534,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,837. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

