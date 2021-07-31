Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 34,824 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.80% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ WHF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.37. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $312.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.52.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

