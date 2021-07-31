Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 130.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 51.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWE traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $61.99. 227,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,227. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.38. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

