Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for 0.9% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of VLO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,587,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

