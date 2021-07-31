Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 1,363 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,346,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,013. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

