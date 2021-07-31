Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 29,430 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,430 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,653,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 37,309 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,758,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 60,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,501. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $15.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

