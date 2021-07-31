Sound Income Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 345,487 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 583,818 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,548,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,317,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,483. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

