Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 121,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of OKE traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.97. 2,832,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,676. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

