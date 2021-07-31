Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $5.64 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,470 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.3% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 865,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 20,106 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

CSCO stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,438,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,187,339. The company has a market capitalization of $233.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.63. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.