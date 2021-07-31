Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $7.92 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group makes up about 1.1% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $24,694,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,613. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

