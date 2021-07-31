Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 1.83% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJUN. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 379.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 37.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at $271,000.

NYSEARCA BJUN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.99. 5,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,709. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

