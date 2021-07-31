Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 14,405 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. National Pension Service increased its position in International Paper by 6.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,083 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in International Paper by 18.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in International Paper by 1.1% during the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 12.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP boosted its stake in International Paper by 22.9% during the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

NYSE:IP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.76. 3,464,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,511. International Paper has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

