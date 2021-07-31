Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 3,708 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Entergy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 90.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,855,000 after purchasing an additional 257,835 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Entergy stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,674. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.11. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,820 shares of company stock worth $3,557,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

