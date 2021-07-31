Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $364.57. The stock had a trading volume of 36,484,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,375,068. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $368.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

