Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 101 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $21.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,694.53. 1,278,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,884. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,478.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 97.35 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.