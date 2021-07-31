Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089,264 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,672 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Southwest Airlines worth $66,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,019 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after acquiring an additional 743,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,394,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $70,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.28.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

