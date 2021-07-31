Sparkle Loyalty Market Capitalization Tops $26,006.61 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $26,006.61 and approximately $508.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sparkle Loyalty

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

