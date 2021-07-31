SparksPay 1-Day Volume Tops $6.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 31st. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $20,415.16 and approximately $6.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,326,479 coins and its circulating supply is 10,216,207 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

