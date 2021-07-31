SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $23,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

