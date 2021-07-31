Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15.00

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded down 26.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Spectre.ai Utility Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market cap of $576,723.97 and $15.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00054691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.58 or 0.00796197 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00084865 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 coins and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 coins. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

