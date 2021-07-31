Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Short Interest Up 39.0% in July

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the June 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSI opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25. Spectrum Global Solutions has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.12.

Get Spectrum Global Solutions alerts:

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter.

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.