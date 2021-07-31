Spiking (SPIKE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $675.00

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 2,513.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last week, Spiking has traded up 199.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Spiking coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Spiking has a market cap of $12.74 million and $675.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00054691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.58 or 0.00796197 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00084865 BTC.

About Spiking

SPIKE is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

