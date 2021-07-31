Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.34% of Spirit Airlines worth $12,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 14.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $1,291,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 41.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $672,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

SAVE stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.