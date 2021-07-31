Sprott (TSE:SII) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$46.63. Sprott shares last traded at C$45.98, with a volume of 22,773 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sprott from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Sprott in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 32.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.80.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$50.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.8949165 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

