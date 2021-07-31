Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.08 Million

Analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will report $43.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.00 million and the highest is $43.10 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $31.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $175.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.26 million to $177.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $223.71 million, with estimates ranging from $218.18 million to $229.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of SPT opened at $88.84 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -170.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.42.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,291 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,208 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

