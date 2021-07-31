Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 294.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.18% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $68,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 140,041 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,916,000 after acquiring an additional 415,192 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.