SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.50%. SPS Commerce updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.410 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.710 EPS.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $8.58 on Friday, reaching $108.95. 212,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,072. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Several brokerages have commented on SPSC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.86.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

