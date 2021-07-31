Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the June 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.9 days.

Shares of SQNXF opened at $54.55 on Friday. Square Enix has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.28. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $744.48 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Square Enix will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQNXF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Square Enix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

