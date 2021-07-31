Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Square by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after acquiring an additional 39,594 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Square by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Square by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,847 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Square by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ traded down $8.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.26. 7,566,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,282,533. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.36 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SQ. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.63.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total value of $1,185,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,540 shares in the company, valued at $38,845,470.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 877,061 shares of company stock valued at $198,496,558 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.