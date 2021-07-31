Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 110,625 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,625 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.19% of Vaxart worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vaxart by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,778,000 after acquiring an additional 481,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vaxart by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 202,575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 493,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 75,471 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 26,115 shares during the period. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. Vaxart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $879.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.29.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Vaxart’s revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,840. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.