Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 11,172 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 365.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.15.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $117.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.81%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

