Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 16,447 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 148.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 642,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $35,180,936.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,949,602 shares of company stock valued at $436,386,964 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Truist lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Shares of ZI opened at $53.75 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,343.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

