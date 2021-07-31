Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 5,573 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 147.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

KNSL stock opened at $178.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.78. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 21.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.