Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDACU opened at $9.96 on Friday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

