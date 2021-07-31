Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 5,741 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. CWM LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92, a PEG ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.32.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

