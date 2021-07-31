Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 9,487 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 52.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70,134 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Insiders have sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.