Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 219,501 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 486.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 221,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183,531 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,432,000 after purchasing an additional 457,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.86. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

