Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,344 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Evergy by 28.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

