Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIDU. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $164.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.70. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.59 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

