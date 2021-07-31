Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,493 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 887.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp stock opened at $100.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.42 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.