Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 197.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SiTime worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $337,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $1,943,797.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,386 shares of company stock worth $6,455,569. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $135.64 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $151.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.28 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

