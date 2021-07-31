Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,173 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

CELH opened at $68.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.97 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.62. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

