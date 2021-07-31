Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,529,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $451,101,000 after buying an additional 70,710 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,763,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $188,792,000 after buying an additional 245,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $69,502,000 after buying an additional 101,553 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $63,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

IART opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.90.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

