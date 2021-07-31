Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 81,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 116.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 64,544 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 65.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 208.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 1,426.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.08. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

