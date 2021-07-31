Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 134.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $121.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.30. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 49.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at $94,546,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

