Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 404.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,521 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 752.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AMKR opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $616,187.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,287 shares of company stock worth $2,382,387. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

